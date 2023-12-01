The Project

Jane Fonda (85) Won't Date Anyone Older Than 20 Because She Hates “Old Skin”

Legendary screen star Jane Fonda has revealed that if she were to “take a lover”, they would “have to be 20” because she can’t stand old skin.

Fonda, 85, appeared on comedian Heather Mcmahan’s podcast, Absolutely Not, when the conversation turned to dating. 

In a clip of the interview posted to TikTok, Fonda says, “I'm ashamed to say this, but if I were to take a lover, he'd have to be 20.”

When questioned by McMahan over the specific age, Fonda elaborates, saying, “Because I don't like old skin."

McMahan and the production crew were delighted by Fonda’s straight delivery, bursting into laughter and agreement. 

Viewers were not so impressed. However, many did not find the funny side of Fonda’s response. 

“Are we laughing cus she’s a woman ? EW,” wrote one disgusted viewer. 

“But SHE has old skin… I hate it when men behave this way, and it’s just as gross when women do it also,” commented another. 

Others were quick to point out that Fonda was joking, and the comment was not to be taken seriously.

@dearmedia Keep it fresh, keep it tight for @Jane Fonda #oldskin #youngerman #janefonda #janefondatok #relationshipadvice #absolutelynot #podcastclips ♬ original sound - Dear Media
New Bar Opens Where Men Cannot Approach Women

