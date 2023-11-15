Jamie Oliver Confirmed To Return To MasterChef Australia For Longest-Ever Guest Judge Stint

Filming of the new season of Masterchef Australia has kicked off this week, and Jamie will be there to share his words of wisdom, give guidance and provide a few tough challenges along the way.

Oliver said, "Returning to the MasterChef kitchen and spending time in Australia makes me very happy. I think MasterChef Australia is the best food show in the world - amazing production values and an incredible story of transformation.

"I love seeing how the contestants constantly surprise themselves about what they can achieve. More than that, MasterChef connects Aussies to food and the joy of cooking, and that can only be a positive thing."

Oliver will be on the show in the kitchen for two full weeks.