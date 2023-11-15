The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jamie Oliver Confirmed To Return To MasterChef Australia For Longest-Ever Guest Judge Stint

Jamie Oliver Confirmed To Return To MasterChef Australia For Longest-Ever Guest Judge Stint

MasterChef Australia is set to return in 2024 for its 16th season, and Jamie Oliver will return in the longest-ever guest judge stint in the show's history.

Filming of the new season of Masterchef Australia has kicked off this week, and Jamie will be there to share his words of wisdom, give guidance and provide a few tough challenges along the way.

Oliver said, "Returning to the MasterChef kitchen and spending time in Australia makes me very happy. I think MasterChef Australia is the best food show in the world - amazing production values and an incredible story of transformation.

"I love seeing how the contestants constantly surprise themselves about what they can achieve. More than that, MasterChef connects Aussies to food and the joy of cooking, and that can only be a positive thing."

Oliver will be on the show in the kitchen for two full weeks.

Alcoholic Hard Solo To Be Renamed To ‘Hard Rated’ After Formal Complaints
NEXT STORY

Alcoholic Hard Solo To Be Renamed To ‘Hard Rated’ After Formal Complaints

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alcoholic Hard Solo To Be Renamed To ‘Hard Rated’ After Formal Complaints

Alcoholic Hard Solo To Be Renamed To ‘Hard Rated’ After Formal Complaints

The alcoholic version of the soft drink Solo, Hard Solo, is being renamed to ‘Hard Rated’ after it was found to have breached official code standards following a series of formal complaints.
Australia's El Niño Set To Become The Strongest On Record

Australia's El Niño Set To Become The Strongest On Record

The El Niño phase that will see temperatures surge across Australia is set to peak in the current months and is expected to be the strongest on record.
Troye Sivan Dominates Arias With Four Gongs

Troye Sivan Dominates Arias With Four Gongs

Troye Sivan won four awards at the 37th ARIAs, including Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for his hit song Rush.
Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

According to the latest Mapping Social Cohesion Report, Australia has never been more divided than it is now.
Australians Are Now Paying $10 More For A Visit To The Doctor

Australians Are Now Paying $10 More For A Visit To The Doctor

In the past year, the cost of going to the GP has risen by $10.