Jamie Lee Curtis Likes Set Crew To Wear Name Tags To Create ‘Equitable’ Workplace

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis recently sat down with Kevin Hart and revealed that she likes all crew on set to wear name tags to create an ‘equitable’ work environment.

Speaking on an episode of Hart’s podcast Gold Minds, Curtis spoke of wanting to create an equal and inclusive work environment for all.

“There’s something really uneven about our position on a set, on a movie, in this arena," she said. "You guys know our names, we don’t know yours. There’s something inequitable to me about that."

Film sets can be high-pressure and fast-paced, something Curtis is well-versed in, however she doesn’t ever want respect and decent human values to get lost in the process.

"On a movie set, if we were all working together, we would all be wearing name tags so that tomorrow when we came in, I would be able to then say ‘good morning [Sabine]’ without even [...] thought because I’ve learned her name."

"I just want it to be equitable because it’s an important thing," she told Hart. "It’s art – there isn’t hierarchy in art. It’s supposed to be a group of people.”

The Oscar winning actress is currently gearing up for the release of the very much anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan.

Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash

