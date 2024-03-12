Jamie Lee Curtis Ditched The Oscars Mid-Ceremony To Grab In ‘N’ Out Burgers

The actor, 65, was one of five people to help present the award for Best Supporting Actress to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

But then she ditched the rest of the ceremony to head to In ‘n’ Out to grab a burger.

Posting on Instagram, Curtis shared a checklist for her evening.

“FLY IN✅ GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED✅ PRESENT AT OSCARS✅ GO TO @inandout_burger ✅ FLY AWAY” she said.

Curtis shared three photos of her burger adventure, one still of her still in her red carpet dress and makeup, oen of the In ‘n; Out worker serving her, and the other of her food in the back of her car.

Commenters were quick to say they respected the actor’s plans.

“Really just presented and dipped. I respect it,” one person said.

“Yep. Keeping it real. Love the In ‘n’ Out burger,” said another.

Image: Instagram/Jamie Lee Curtis