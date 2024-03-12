The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Jamie Lee Curtis Ditched The Oscars Mid-Ceremony To Grab In ‘N’ Out Burgers

Jamie Lee Curtis Ditched The Oscars Mid-Ceremony To Grab In ‘N’ Out Burgers

The Oscars may be one of the ritziest and glamorous events in Hollywood, but Jamie Lee Curtis had better plans than sit through the whole ceremony.

The actor, 65, was one of five people to help present the award for Best Supporting Actress to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

But then she ditched the rest of the ceremony to head to In ‘n’ Out to grab a burger.

Posting on Instagram, Curtis shared a checklist for her evening.

“FLY IN✅ GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED✅ PRESENT AT OSCARS✅ GO TO @inandout_burger ✅ FLY AWAY” she said.

Curtis shared three photos of her burger adventure, one still of her still in her red carpet dress and makeup, oen of the In ‘n; Out worker serving her, and the other of her food in the back of her car.

Commenters were quick to say they respected the actor’s plans.

“Really just presented and dipped. I respect it,” one person said.

“Yep. Keeping it real. Love the In ‘n’ Out burger,” said another.

Image: Instagram/Jamie Lee Curtis

Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding
NEXT STORY

Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    A stingray has been spotted swimming along a Cairns street after a weekend of wild weather.
    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Turns out, there’s a minty fresh weight loss remedy that might just be the new Ozempic. Plus, it doesn’t come with any needles or side effects.
    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    A recent study has found the ‘halo effect’ of ‘attractive people’ receiving more lenient sentences in court may be changing.
    Cost Of Living In Sydney Forcing People To Leave In Droves

    Cost Of Living In Sydney Forcing People To Leave In Droves

    A report has revealed that Sydney has lost twice as many young people than it gained in five years, likely due to the increasing cost of living in the city.
    Review Finds Wealthier Australians Should Pay More For Aged Care To Ensure Everyone Can Access It

    Review Finds Wealthier Australians Should Pay More For Aged Care To Ensure Everyone Can Access It

    Wealthier Australians should pay more for their own aged care if the government wants to ensure everyone can access residential and in-home care when they grow old, a new review has found.