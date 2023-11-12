The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Tease Fans About Sequel To ‘Freaky Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Tease Fans About Sequel To ‘Freaky Friday’

It’s the year of nostalgia, and the lead women in the 2003 movie ‘Freaky Friday’ have teased fans with news the sequel could be coming soon.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played mum Tess Coleman in the movie, posted a photo of her and her on-screen daughter, Lindsay Lohan, on Instagram.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” she said.

“Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

The caption referred to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike which means actors can now post photos promoting their work again.

In May, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Disney were looking to produce a sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ and work had already started on it.

Curtis has also said in an interview with the New York Times she had put a call into Disney after finishing her press tour for ‘Halloween Ends’ to get things moving on a sequel.

“Something really touched a chord,” she said.

“When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan recently reunited with some her ‘Mean Girls’ castmates fora Walmart Black Friday advert, which was a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Image: Getty/Disney

Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated
NEXT STORY

Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Harry Styles is sporting a bold, or should we say BALD, new look.
    Iceland Evacuates Town Over Volcanic Eruption Fears

    Iceland Evacuates Town Over Volcanic Eruption Fears

    Icelandic authorities have completed the evacuation of 3000 residents of a town in the southwest of the island over concerns of a volcanic eruption after a series of earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground.
    Homeowner Discovers Frightening Black Growth Underneath Floorboards

    Homeowner Discovers Frightening Black Growth Underneath Floorboards

    A Melbourne homeowner took to social media to figure out what she had discovered underneath the floorboards of her home, which looked eerily similar to something you would find in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.
    New Reports Reveal Gen Z Are More Likely To Fall For Online Scams

    New Reports Reveal Gen Z Are More Likely To Fall For Online Scams

    All too frequently, we hear about how Gen Z was raised on the internet and how it’s their domain.
    Unspoken ‘Footpath’ Rule Supposedly Reveals If Your Boyfriend Truly Loves You

    Unspoken ‘Footpath’ Rule Supposedly Reveals If Your Boyfriend Truly Loves You

    A Tiktoker has claimed that a man really loves you if he walks on the outside of the footpath, closest to the road, protecting you from any dangers.