Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Tease Fans About Sequel To ‘Freaky Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played mum Tess Coleman in the movie, posted a photo of her and her on-screen daughter, Lindsay Lohan, on Instagram.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” she said.

“Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

The caption referred to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike which means actors can now post photos promoting their work again.

In May, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Disney were looking to produce a sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ and work had already started on it.

Curtis has also said in an interview with the New York Times she had put a call into Disney after finishing her press tour for ‘Halloween Ends’ to get things moving on a sequel.

“Something really touched a chord,” she said.

“When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan recently reunited with some her ‘Mean Girls’ castmates fora Walmart Black Friday advert, which was a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Image: Getty/Disney