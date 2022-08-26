Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents. We already knew the Oscar-winner’s Kanye West impression was impressive, but he’s just whipped one out that might be even better.

While promoting his new Netflix movie Day Shift on the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx burst out his startlingly close impression of former US president Donald Trump.

"I love Snoop D O Double G," Foxx-as-Trump said. "Great person."

Snoop Dogg also stars alongside Foxx in the upcoming Netflix movie.

Podcast host Elliot Wilson provoked Foxx-as-Trump by asking, "Do you love Death Row Records?".

"I love Death Row Records. Excuse me! Excuse me!" laughing at his own impression. "Fake news. I love Death Row," Foxx said.

Foxx then jumped to one of Trump's most talked about topics: COVID-19.

"They tried to give me the virus," Foxx yelled. "I beat the virus."

Jumping back to his normal voice, Foxx started mocking Trump himself.

“He said they tried to…they tried to give him the virus. I was like, ‘who is they?’” he cried.

Foxx’s full impression can be seen below.