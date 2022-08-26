The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

It’s no secret that many love to impersonate and mock Donald Trump, but Jamie Foxx’s impression may be the best one yet.

Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents. We already knew the Oscar-winner’s Kanye West impression was impressive, but he’s just whipped one out that might be even better.  

  

While promoting his new Netflix movie Day Shift on the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx burst out his startlingly close impression of former US president Donald Trump.  

  

"I love Snoop D O Double G," Foxx-as-Trump said. "Great person."  

  

Snoop Dogg also stars alongside Foxx in the upcoming Netflix movie.  

  

Podcast host Elliot Wilson provoked Foxx-as-Trump by asking, "Do you love Death Row Records?".  

  

"I love Death Row Records. Excuse me! Excuse me!" laughing at his own impression. "Fake news. I love Death Row," Foxx said.  

  

Foxx then jumped to one of Trump's most talked about topics: COVID-19.  

  

"They tried to give me the virus," Foxx yelled. "I beat the virus."  

  

Jumping back to his normal voice, Foxx started mocking Trump himself.  

  

“He said they tried to…they tried to give him the virus. I was like, ‘who is they?’” he cried.  

  

Foxx’s full impression can be seen below.  

  

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos
NEXT STORY

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Typical Virgos, being born at the wrong time.
Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

The prices are down down down. The number of BYO containers is up up up!
It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

Gone are the days of bright colours with big puffy sleeves, a more elegant and sleek look is preferred for couples tying the knot in 2022.
Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Just a month after the final episode, Neighbours is planning their comeback with a farewell show live in Melbourne following strong ticket sales in the UK.
No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

McLaren's Lando Norris has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Aussies early departure from the British-based F1 team.