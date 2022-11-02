James Corden “Inadvertently” Tells Ricky Gervais Joke On TV

The last few years have been kind of rough for James Corden (or as rough as things can be when you’re a rich celebrity who hosts a TV show).

He’s been harangued on social media for apparently being rude to staff at a New York restaurant, which led to his banning, he was in that really bad movie Cats that nobody saw, and now he’s been accused of stealing a joke from fellow comedian Ricky Gervais.

On Monday, Corden delivered a monologue on The Late Late Show discussing Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

For context, Elon Musk is a very rich guy who bought Twitter. For more context, Twitter is an awful website.

Considering all of this context, you’d think there would be many different angles for jokes.

However, Corden then proceeded to tell a joke that was almost word-for-word, the same as one that Ricky Gervais told in his 2018 Netflix special Humanity.

In the joke from Monday, Corden says:

“When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, it’s the town square’.

“But it isn’t. Because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t want to play the guitar! I want to play the piano, you piece of shit!’

“Well that sign wasn’t for you, it was for someone else. You don’t have to get mad about all of it!”

We could also copy the transcript of Ricky Gervais’ joke.

Still, it’s pretty much the same, with the only real difference being that it isn’t about Elon Musk buying Twitter (because that had not yet happened in 2018) but is very much about people’s behaviour on that hellscape of an app.

Ricky Gervais pointed out the similarities between his joke and Corden’s on Twitter, which has subsequently (and ironically) led to a lot of people getting angry at Corden.

In Corden’s defence, he since admitted fault, tweeting:

“Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x”

Despite pointing out the similarities, Gervais doesn’t seem to harbour ill will towards Corden: “I reckon one of the writers ‘came up with it for him.

I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand-up routine word for word like that.”

Of course, if Corden turns up next week and starts telling jokes about why people who believe in the Bible are stupid, we’ll know he hasn’t really learned his lesson.