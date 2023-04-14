James Corden Breaks One Direction Fans' Hearts With No Reunion On The Horizon For The Late Late Show Finale

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end, and the show’s finale will undoubtedly feature a raft of celebrity guests to farewell it.

Rumours circulated this week that boy band One Direction was planning to make an appearance for the show’s finale, with all five members set to return.

Unfortunately, the official “Late Late Show” Twitter account shut down any speculation.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn’t true,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Corden, a long-time supporter of the band, is leaving The Late Late Show after eight years later this month.

“Mainly, it was just a feeling of, maybe we’ve done it,” Corden told Variety.

“I don’t know that these shows, or certainly this iteration of the show in the manner that we do it, should be on forever.”