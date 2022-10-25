James Corden Admits During His Late Show To Being ‘Ungracious’ At Restaurant Balthazar

James Cordon admitted to his reported behaviour at restaurant Balthazar during his TV show ‘The Late Show’ on Monday night.

He told viewers he was “ungracious” to a server, with the incident resulting in a temporary ban from the restaurant.

Cordon said “it was never my intention to offend restaurant staff,”

"Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking that I haven't done anything wrong.

"But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, had announced last week that Corden was banned from his restaurant after it was revealed he had been an "abusive customer".

On the latest episode of his US show, Corden said his remarks had been "in the heat of the moment" but said he would "apologise in person" to the staff at Balthazar.

Corden's explanation is a change in tone from comments he made in an interview with the New York Times over the weekend.

He told the newspaper that he hadn't "done anything wrong, on any level," adding that he felt "so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly".