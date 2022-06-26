James Bond Is Up For Grabs And Prince William May Be The Perfect Fit

Last year Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo and bid farewell to his fifteen-year run as James Bond. Wipe those tears away, because as we all know, when a chapter ends, a new one merely begins.

So who will be our next Bond? Surely they’re looking for someone with raw sex appeal and unbridled charisma. Obviously it will be someone deliciously mysterious and eternally ageless.

Well, hold onto your knickers people, the producers of Bond films have their eyes on just the chap.

William. Prince William.

Pardon? Oh, something has gone awry! The Duke of Cambridge meets practically zero, zilch, nada of the criteria for James Bond. He is a man, yes, but that’s about as close as he gets. The world waves its disapproving Goldfinger at this suggestion.

However, those in charge of the film franchise, Barbara Broccoli and her brother Michael Wilson, seem to think he would be perfect for the role.

Whilst they have their GoldenEye on the royal prince, they are aware he won’t be available for the role. Thank heavens! However, if the new trend of royals abandoning their roles continues, there may come a day where he may consider it. Never Say Never Again, you know?

The Duke of Cambridge is out of the running, and the hunt continues for our next Bond. Some names have sparked intrigue, including Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Luther’s Idris Elba and Peaky Blinders' star Tom Hardy.

The decision to fill this coveted role is enormous, especially considering the role demands more than a decade of an actor’s career, but we can breathe a collective sigh of relief that Prince William won’t be taking this role today or tomorrow, and we all know that Tomorrow Never Dies.