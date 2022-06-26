The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

James Bond Is Up For Grabs And Prince William May Be The Perfect Fit

James Bond Is Up For Grabs And Prince William May Be The Perfect Fit

James Bond film producers have farewelled Daniel Craig after 15 years, and set their eyes on a certain royal prince to fill his place.

Last year Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo and bid farewell to his fifteen-year run as James Bond. Wipe those tears away, because as we all know, when a chapter ends, a new one merely begins.

So who will be our next Bond? Surely they’re looking for someone with raw sex appeal and unbridled charisma. Obviously it will be someone deliciously mysterious and eternally ageless.

Well, hold onto your knickers people, the producers of Bond films have their eyes on just the chap.

William. Prince William.

Pardon? Oh, something has gone awry! The Duke of Cambridge meets practically zero, zilch, nada of the criteria for James Bond. He is a man, yes, but that’s about as close as he gets. The world waves its disapproving Goldfinger at this suggestion.

However, those in charge of the film franchise, Barbara Broccoli and her brother Michael Wilson, seem to think he would be perfect for the role.

Whilst they have their GoldenEye on the royal prince, they are aware he won’t be available for the role. Thank heavens! However, if the new trend of royals abandoning their roles continues, there may come a day where he may consider it. Never Say Never Again, you know?

The Duke of Cambridge is out of the running, and the hunt continues for our next Bond. Some names have sparked intrigue, including Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Luther’s Idris Elba and Peaky Blinders' star Tom Hardy.

The decision to fill this coveted role is enormous, especially considering the role demands more than a decade of an actor’s career, but we can breathe a collective sigh of relief that Prince William won’t be taking this role today or tomorrow, and we all know that Tomorrow Never Dies.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.