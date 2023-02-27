James Bond Books Get An Update To Remove Offensive References

As a result, lots of book publishers are now revising books from the past to remove offensive terms that were once commonly used.

Recently, Roald Dahl’s books were rewritten to remove offensive content with the word “fat” being cut, which means that Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will now be known as “enormous”.

The latest character to get a modern update is none other than Bond, James Bond with Ian Fleming’s books being updated after going through a sensitivity review. Racial references and depictions of black people have been removed or revised ahead of the books being reissued in April to mark 70 years since Fleming published his first book Casino Royale (that’s the one with Daniel Crag and he plays blackjack in a casino against a guy with a weird eye).

Slurs have been removed from some of the original versions written in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Independent reports that disparaging depictions of black characters will also be updated. For example, the line in Live and Let Die that portrays African would-be criminals as “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much” has been changed to “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought”.

It is worth noting that none of the sexist rhetoric in the stories has been changed, which has often been a big criticism of the stories. Women are almost always portrayed as sexual objects to be exploited or conquered (and sometimes turned into solid gold by Goldfinger) in the novels, yet terms like “blithering women” and the reference “sweet tang of rape” remain, according to The Daily Telegraph.