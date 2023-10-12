The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She And Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She And Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed in a new interview that she and her husband Will Smith have been living "completely separate lives" for several years.

In an interview with NBC and an excerpt from her new memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith confirmed that the pair are no longer romantically involved but have not divorced. 

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said. 

"We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

The high-profile couple has faced enormous controversy in recent years, with Will Smith making global headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock at last year's Oscars over a joke about Pinkett Smith's alopecia. 

In a separate interview with People magazine, Pinkett Smith said that she, like many viewers, assumed the interaction was a planned skit.

"I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him,'" she said. 

"It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."

The marriage became subject to public scrutiny in 2020, with Pinkett Smith opening up about her "entanglement" with musician August Alsina on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. 

The pair married in 1997 and share two adult children, Willow and Jaden. 

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother
NEXT STORY

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Australian performer Vanessa Amorosi claims she had no control over her finances because her mother took over early in her career under the guise of protecting her.
ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.
San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

A restaurant in California has warned brunch patrons that if they throw up after going too hard on the mimosas, they will be hit with a $50 cleaning fee.
UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.
Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.