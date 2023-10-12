Jada Pinkett Smith Says She And Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

In an interview with NBC and an excerpt from her new memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith confirmed that the pair are no longer romantically involved but have not divorced.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said.

"We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

The high-profile couple has faced enormous controversy in recent years, with Will Smith making global headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock at last year's Oscars over a joke about Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

In a separate interview with People magazine, Pinkett Smith said that she, like many viewers, assumed the interaction was a planned skit.

"I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him,'" she said.

"It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."

The marriage became subject to public scrutiny in 2020, with Pinkett Smith opening up about her "entanglement" with musician August Alsina on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

The pair married in 1997 and share two adult children, Willow and Jaden.