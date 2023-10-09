Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Steals The Show At London NFL Game

The fan was decked out in jaguar print, complimenting his cat ears and feline face mask with slightly more human accessories, including a navy blazer adorned with a “C” patch to indicate his captain status, a blue bow tie and comparatively understated glasses.

It didn’t take long for fans on social media to add their own commentary to the dedicated fans' get up, with many taking to X to share their delight at the outfit.

“It's as if Tim Gunn woke up one morning and decided he was a Jacksonville Jaguars fan,” wrote @LiteraryBeardo.

“This is chester cheetah's cousin, lord john jaguar,” commented @celebrityhottub.

@RedditCFB simply captioned the image: “Cats (2019)”.

The Jaguars win has been largely credited to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who passed for 315 yards and one touchdown, and played through an apparent calf issue.

The Jaguars became the first franchise to win two international games in one season, after beating the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley last Sunday.