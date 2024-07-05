The Project

Jackass Star Steve-O Reveals He's Planning To Get A Boob Job

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed his next big stunt, sharing that he plans to undergo breast augmentation and is "confirmed" getting a "D-cup."

During an appearance on the X5 podcast, Steve-O said he had been planning to the procedure for some time, and intends to only have the implants for a few months for comedic purposes.

"I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever," the comedian explained.

"I've been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it's like the quintessential Steve-O -- that level of commitment."

Steve-O, 50, went on to say that he's already consulted with doctors and plans to keep the implants in for "two months" at the most. 

"I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I'm really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I'm just gonna be a mess afterwards,'" he explained. 

"You know, it's going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, 'Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.'"

Steve-O is no stranger to shocking stunts, and explained that after already setting the bar so high, he has to "push things too far". 

Fans were split over the idea, with a number commenting on a clip of the podcast telling him not to go through with the surgery.

"You don't have to do that for us to like you," said one fan, while another said "we like you already bro flaming back flips off the hotel roof was sick enough."

Others were behind the stunt, one person even suggesting he "just get one. Right in the middle."

