Jackass Star Bam Margera On The Run After Police Issue Warrant For His Arrest

Jackass star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he had also found a threatening handwritten note signed "Bam," a police affidavit said.

Bam Margera fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

