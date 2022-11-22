The Project

Jack Daniel's Taking Dog Toy Maker To The Supreme Court Over Trademark Dispute

The highest court in America has agreed to hear a trademark dispute between Jack Daniel's and a dog toy maker over a squeak toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle.

A dog toy maker has made Jack Daniel's go barking mad after a chew toywas seen to infringe on the whisky company's trademark.  

  

VIP Products' squeaky chew toy is a parody copy of the famous whisky maker's bottle named "Bad Spaniels".  

  

The squeaker is part of a parody toy line where many other drink brands are parodied, which include "Doggie Walker" and "Smella Arpaw", Johnny Walker and Stella Artois, respectively parodied.  

 

But Jack Daniel's lead attorney, Lisa Blatt, has reinforced the company's view in her filing.  

  

"To be sure, everyone likes a good joke. But VIP's profit-motivated 'joke' confuses consumers by taking advantage of Jack Daniel's hard-earned goodwill," she wrote for Brown-Forman Corp., Jack Daniel's parent company.  

  

Courtney Armour, chief legal officer for the Distilled Spirits Council, said the industry is pleased the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.  

  

"The alcohol beverage industry has long worked to ensure that our products are advertised in a responsible manner, and trademark infringers can severely jeopardise these efforts," she said.  

  

The dog toy company hit back at the whisky maker, saying the industry has had enough of drink companies not accepting parody products.  

  

"It is ironic that America's leading distiller of whiskey both lacks a sense of humour and does not recognise when it – and everyone else – has had enough," VIP Products told the American Supreme Court in a brief last month.  

