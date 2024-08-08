Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

The School of Rock star cancelled the group's tour and put "all future creative plans" on hold last month after band mate Karl Gass made an inappropriate joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

But he has spoken out about the situation and insists it's not a permanent split for the Tribute hit makers.

"I love Tenacious D ... We had to take a break but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes. We'll be back," Black told Entertainment Tonight.

Black pulled the plug on the band's plans after being "blindsided" by Gass's remarks on stage in Sydney, Australia, which came shortly after the former US president was shot in the ear, one attendee killed and two others injured at a Republican campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred when Black had sung Happy Birthday to Gass and asked him to make a wish, with his band mate replying: "Don't miss Trump next time."

Following the backlash over the 64-year-old musician's remarks, Frontier Touring postponed another Australian show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which was scheduled for a few days later and Black then confirmed the concert series was over for good.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," he said in a statement.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass also apologised for the "lack of judgement" he showed with his "improvised" and "highly inappropriate" comment.

With AAP.