Jack Black Politely Declines Melbourne High School's Invitation To Watch School Of Rock Production

Students from Melbourne High School started campaigning for the Hollywood star to visit after Black's band Tenacious D announced they would be travelling through the town.

Speaking to ABC Radio Melbourne, Ringwood Secondary College teachers and director of the production, Lauren Rowe explained that anything is possible and that Black may turn up to the school's production as the Kung Fu Panda star is known for his spontaneous interactions with fans.

"I hope he'll see … and want to come and see the kids and support them because they're so excited about it," she said.

In response to the students' call, Jack Black said: "Ringwood Secondary College, are you kidding me? You're doing School of Rock? I love it — so touched."

"And I wish I could come see it, but unfortunately, I'm going to be rocking!" he said in the video message obtained by ABC News.