Jacinda Ardern To Support Legislation To Lower The New Zealand Voting Age To 16

On Monday, the Supreme Court found the current voting age of 18 unfairly discriminated against younger Kiwis after a three-year campaign from the activist group Make It 16.

Make It 16 had pursued a court ruling given the bill of rights offers legal protection from discrimination on the basis of age for New Zealanders aged 16 and over unless there are reasonable justifications. "This is history," Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler told journalists outside the court in Wellington.

"We are very optimistic that once parliament reviews the decision, they will see that lowering the voting age is the right thing to do."

The government reacted swiftly to the ruling, announcing hours later on Monday afternoon that the cabinet had considered it and would draft a bill to lower the minimum voting age to 16.

The law should be introduced early next year and if successful, would take effect after the 2023 poll.

"This is an issue best placed for parliament for everyone to have their say ... I personally support a decrease in the voting age," Ardern said.

"For me, it's alignment around some of the responsibilities and rights that are already apportioned at these different ages but look, I accept different politicians will have different views."

Without a change of heart from New Zealand's right-leaning politicians, the reform will fail.

Lowering the voting age at a national level requires 75 per cent support in parliament, and the opposition National and ACT parties - which hold 33 and 10 seats respectively - have ruled out support.

"We've got to draw a line somewhere, and we're comfortable with the line being 18," Opposition Leader Chris Luxon said.

ACT leader David Seymour pointed to a recent TVNZ poll that showed only 13 per cent of Kiwis wanted the change, which he called "judicial activism".

"We don't want 120,000 more voters who pay no tax voting for lots more spending," he said.

"The Supreme Court needs to stick to its knitting."

The Maori Party and the Greens support the change, with Greens spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman calling the decision a "massive win for democracy".

Voting is optional in New Zealand, and in recent years young people are increasingly choosing to turn out at general elections.

A clutch of countries allows 16-year-olds to vote, including Argentina, Brazil, (where voting is compulsory between the ages of 18 and 70), Austria, Malta and Scotland.

A few more, including Greece, East Timor and Indonesia, set the minimum voting age at 17.

Ms Tipler said 16-year-old Kiwis deserved the right.

"At 16, you can work part-time ... you're paying tax ... you can consent. You can learn to drive," she told Radio NZ.

"All these things mean at 16 it makes sense as the voting age rather than 18."AAP with The Project.