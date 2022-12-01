The Project

Jacinda Ardern & Finnish PM Hit Back At Reporter’s Suggestion They Are Meeting Due To Being A Similar Age

It’s not often asked if world leaders are meeting because of their similar ages, however, that question was asked by one reporter during a press conference held by Jacinda Ardern & Sanna Marin, prompting a witty rebuttal from

Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern, of New Zealand and Sanna Marin of Finland met, with the arrival of Marin being the first time a Finnish PM had visited New Zealand.

During a press conference held by the two Prime Ministers, the leaders were asked a question by a reporter in Auckland, which has since gone viral on social media.

“A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there,” the journalist said during a joint news conference in Auckland.

Ardern was quick to respond to the question,

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” she said, in reference to the former prime ministers of the United States and New Zealand.

“We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality. Because two women meet it’s not simply because of their gender.”

Marin, 37, who is in New Zealand with a Finnish trade delegation, emphasised the country’s growing trade ties.

“We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” she said in response.

Marin made the visit to New Zealand for her first official tour, noting it was her ‘special request’ to visit, being the first time a Finnish prime minister had visited.

After a bilateral meeting on Wednesday morning, the prime ministers affirmed the warm relationship between New Zealand and Finland and their joint commitment to boost trade opportunities.

