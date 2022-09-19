Jacinda Arden States Queen Elizabeth Gave Best Advice On Being A New Mum And Leader

Jacinda Ardern shared the ‘best advice’ she says the Queen gave her on combining the duties of leading a country and being a new mother: “Just get on with it.”

New Zealand’s prime minister, who is in London to attend the Queen’s funeral, described her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Ardern had been recently elected prime minister and was pregnant with her daughter, Neve when meeting the monarch.

Ardern is one of just a handful of world leaders who have been pregnant and had a child while holding office, and said she had been mulling over how to manage to have her first baby while leading a country.

“One of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum – and when you think about leaders who have been in that position … there were so few to look to,” she told the BBC.

“So I said to [the Queen], ‘How did you manage?’ and I remember she just said, ‘Well, you just get on with it’. And that was actually probably the best and most factual advice I could have,” Ardern said.

“I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader – and she did it more times over than I.”