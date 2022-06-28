IVF Babies Are More Likely To Be Smarter But Have Increased Risk Of Depression

Researchers at the University of Helsinki studied the data of children between 1995 and 2000 until their 18th birthday.

IVF children were less likely to drop out of school (2.4 per cent for IVF babies compared to 3.6 per cent of naturally conceived children) and scored higher on tests.

IVF children were also six per cent less likely to leave home before they turned 18.

The research found that the difference “mostly disappeared” when the family’s wealth, relationship status and education were taken into account.

Researchers theorised IVF babies did better at school because they were more likely to come from wealthy families who could afford IVF treatments.

This is turn, meant the families had the means to support their children with more money, time and emotional investment in the benefits of education, the researchers said.

It was found the risk of mental health problems, such as depression or anxiety, was still higher even when IVF children were compared to naturally-conceived siblings.

Researchers attest this to parents of IVF children being more attentive to their child’s health and are more likely to access medical attention.