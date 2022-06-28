The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

IVF Babies Are More Likely To Be Smarter But Have Increased Risk Of Depression

IVF Babies Are More Likely To Be Smarter But Have Increased Risk Of Depression

A study of 280,000 children in Finland has revealed children born through IVF are smarter but are more prone to depression and anxiety.

Researchers at the University of Helsinki studied the data of children between 1995 and 2000 until their 18th birthday.

IVF children were less likely to drop out of school (2.4 per cent for IVF babies compared to 3.6 per cent of naturally conceived children) and scored higher on tests.

IVF children were also six per cent less likely to leave home before they turned 18.

The research found that the difference “mostly disappeared” when the family’s wealth, relationship status and education were taken into account.

Researchers theorised IVF babies did better at school because they were more likely to come from wealthy families who could afford IVF treatments.

This is turn, meant the families had the means to support their children with more money, time and emotional investment in the benefits of education, the researchers said.

It was found the risk of mental health problems, such as depression or anxiety, was still higher even when IVF children were compared to naturally-conceived siblings.

Researchers attest this to parents of IVF children being more attentive to their child’s health and are more likely to access medical attention.

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix
NEXT STORY

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

Advertisement

Related Articles

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.