It’s The Simple Maths Question No One Can Agree On How To Solve, But Can You Figure It Out?

It looks like a simple maths problem, but many on the internet can’t agree on how to solve it correctly.

Maths isn’t for everyone, but many on the internet are arguing about the correct way to solve a simple equation.

The equation in question, 6÷2(1+2), has left many scratching their heads over the correct way to solve the problem.

According to News.com.au, the most modern form of PEDMAS is to be used, which stands for parenthesis, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, then subtraction.

Using the rules of PEDMAS, 1+2 should be solved first, making the equation 6÷2(3).

The next step is where the controversy occurs.

The equation is now to be solved from left to right, meaning 6÷2 is to be solved next, becoming 3, now making the equation 3x3.

Using this method, the correct answer is 9.

However, those (including this writer) who use the old BODMAS method argue that this is the incorrect way of solving the equation.

Using BODMAS, the first step remains the same, solving the brackets first, with the equation becoming 6÷2(3) like before.

The next step, however, is to solve the brackets first again. 2x(3) makes 6.

Then to complete the problem, 6÷6 is done to make the answer 1.

What do you think the correct method is?

