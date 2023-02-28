The Project

It's Official, You Really Shouldn't Swallow Your Chewing Gum When You Are Done With It

Gastroenterologist reveals the reasons why you shouldn't be swallowing your chewing gum.

Gastroenterologist Dr Sara Mesilhy says you shouldn't swallow your chewing gum, saying that your gut can't digest chewing gum due to its main ingredient comprising of synthetic rubber.

"The gum base is made up of synthetic rubber, which is not digested by the human body," Dr Mesilhy told the Daily Mail. "The chewing gum will eventually pass out of your system like any other food, but it might take a bit longer."

She adds that while it's in there, taking its sweet, chewy time, it can also cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. And to top it all off, it's also a choking hazard.

All this for some chewy toothpaste? What is the point?

The only reason for chewing gum was to blow bubbles, and frankly, after the age of 7, that is utterly disgusting, and any adult doing it deserves to have their digestive tract blocked and be unable to poo for a month. Besides, the only person really at risk here is Conor McGregor at a weigh-in, and I'm fine with that.

