It’s Official; Iconic Music Store, Sanity Has Closed All Its Doors

Adored music and entertainment store Sanity has closed its last two stores in the country, moving the business to an online model.

The business announced that it would be closing all brick-and-mortar stores in January due to changes in the way people consume music and entertainment.

The last two stores were based in Queensland, with the Brisbane and Bundaberg stores closing down over the weekend.

“I’m still in denial, really. Sanity is such an amazing company to work for, and it’s really sad that we’re the last ones. Next week I think I’ll be pretending I’m on annual leave and that Sanity is still here,” Brisbane employee Emma told The Music.

“With our customers shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores,” owner Ray Itaoui said.

“Our online business - sanity.com.au - will continue to operate and will service many loyal customers the brand has continued to be dedicated to over the decades.

“Our priority right now is to ensure each of our team members knows exactly what this means for their career and employment future.

“Our team is also working hard to ensure every customer receives all orders they have placed with us, including all pre-orders, which will be dispatched through our online business if the store is closed by the time their order arrives.”

Image: Instagram @oz_movie_geek