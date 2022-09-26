The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Italy Poised To Elect Right-Wing Female Leader As Polls Close

Italy Poised To Elect Right-Wing Female Leader As Polls Close

The right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party is on track to win a clear majority in the next parliament, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

Meloni, as leader of the largest coalition party, is also likely to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Meloni, 45, plays down her party's post-fascist roots and portrays it as a mainstream conservative group. She has pledged to support Western policy on Ukraine and not take undue risks with the third largest economy in the euro zone.

However, the outcome is likely to ring alarm bells in European capitals and on financial markets, given the desire to preserve unity in confronting Russia and concerns over Italy's daunting debt mountain.

An exit poll for state broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties, that also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, would win both houses of parliament.

"Centre-right clearly ahead both in the lower house and the Senate! It'll be a long night but even now I want to say thanks," Salvini said on Twitter.

Italy's electoral law favours groups that create pre-ballot pacts, giving them an outsized number of seats compared with their vote tally.

RAI said the right-wing alliance would win between 227 and 257 of the 400 seats in the lower house of parliament and 111 to 131 of the 200 Senate seats.

Full results are expected by early Monday.

The result caps a remarkable rise for Meloni, whose party won only four per cent of the vote in the last national election in 2018, but this time around was forecast to emerge as Italy's largest group with 22 to 26 per cent.

But it was not a ringing endorsement, with voter turnout of 64.1 per cent down from 74 per cent four years ago - a record low number in a country that has historically enjoyed a high level of voter participation.

Italy has a history of political instability.

The next prime minister will lead the country's 68th government since 1946 and face a host of problems, notably soaring energy costs and growing economic headwinds.

The election was triggered by party infighting that brought down prime minister Mario Draghi's broad national unity government in July.

The new, slimmed-down parliament will not meet until October 13, when the head of state will meet party leaders to decide the shape of the new government.

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"
NEXT STORY

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

The Internet is divided over a controversial note left by a disgruntled neighbour.
Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Stargazers delight as Jupiter will be the closest it has been to Earth in almost six decades, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Modern psychologists say there's little evidence to suggest that screaming can help improve our mental health.
Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

YouTube and TikTok star Trisha Paytas shocked the internet and her fans after revealing her daughter's name, and many can't decide if they love it or hate it.
Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Recreational cannabis laws could be overhauled at a federal level, according to constitutional law advice received by the Greens.