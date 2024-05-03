The Project

Italy Cracks Down On Puppy Yoga, Citing Animal Welfare Concerns

The Italian Minister of Health has banned puppy yoga, with the ministry stating that only adult dogs can take part as it's considered "animal therapy."

Puppy yoga is basically a bunch of puppies roaming around a yoga class, yapping and licking and chewing, occasionally being incorporated into yoga poses. I love my dog, but if I tried to yoga around her, she'd be insufferable.

In a statement, Italy's National Board for Animal Protection welcomed the decision to ban the practice. The statement quoted dog expert Giusy D'Angelo as saying that puppy yoga was a "physically and mentally stressful experience" for the animals.

As reported by the BBC, "She also warned the puppies used in the yoga classes are often not transported in a safe manner. Organisers sometimes do not give them enough water to drink."

So, will other nations follow suit? Puppy yoga is very popular across Europe and the US. Other variations of the practice include kitten yoga, rabbit yoga and even goat yoga.

How about we mix it up a little and try tiger yoga. Or bear yoga. Or better yet, stay at home and don't do yoga.

