Italy Can Now Fine You For Taking Selfies

Just after Bali announced they are cracking down on the tourist dress code and banning them from hiring scooters, Italy has also had enough of tourists being disrespectful.

The Italian city of Portofino has implemented new rules that could see tourists get fined nearly $460 (€275) if they take too long to take a selfie.

No-waiting zones will be put in place to stop overcrowding in popular tourist locations. These ‘red zones’ have been introduced in places where tourists take ages to get that perfect selfie.

Mayor Matteo Viacava hopes the rules will put an end to “anarchic chaos”.

“The objective is not to make the place more exclusive but to allow everyone to enjoy our beauty,” he told The Times.

“We want to avoid dangerous situations caused by overcrowding.”

These rules were put in place over Easter and will cease at 6 pm on October 15.

The ban comes as the Italian government imposed a law that would fine vandals who damage monuments or other cultural sites to pay anywhere from $16,400 (€10,000) to $98,000 (€60,000).