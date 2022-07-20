The Project

Italian World War II Veteran Graduates Again Aged 98 As Italy’s Oldest Student

Giuseppe Paterno of Italy who is 98, has graduated for a second time maintaining his title as Italy’s oldest graduate.

Giuseppe Paterno has completed a masters degree at the University of Palermo in history and philosophy.

Paterno had completed his initial degree in the same subjects just two years ago at the University of Palermo, becoming the country’s oldest graduate.

His family shared their pride for Paterno on Facebook, adding that he graduated with top marks.

According to them, he has no plans to rest and wants to write a novel using his trusty typewriter.

According to Reuters, Paterno was born 1923 and grew up in a poor family in Sicily.

Because of his upbringing, he was unable to go to University as a younger man despite his passion for books and studying.

Instead he served in the navy during World War Two from the age of 20 and went on to be a railway worker.

