Italian Towns Begin Banning Double Hair Washes At Hairdressers To Save Water, With Big Fines In Place

Mayors of towns across Italy are imposing water restrictions to help conserve water amid droughts.

However, hairdressers and barbers face fines as they are banned from double-shampooing their client’s hair due to excessive water usage.

Carlo Gubellini, the mayor of Castenaso, near Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna region, said thousands of litres of water was squandered each day through double-shampooing.

He is believed to be the only mayor in Italy to enforce the ban, which will see salons being checked and face fines of up to €500 (around $762 AUD) for salons breaking the rule.

Castenaso, which has a population of 16,000, is home to 10 hairdressers and barber shops.

“If we multiply the amount of water used for each customer, we are talking about thousands of litres a day,” Gubellini told Corriere della Sera.

“Castenaso is small: imagine what it means in terms of water consumption in large cities. We issued the order on Saturday, considering hairdressers are closed on Sundays and Mondays, to give them plenty of time to adapt.”

Gubellini insists the purpose is not to be oppressive but not to empower citizens to do their bit to conserve water and protect the town.