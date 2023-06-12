Italian Town With Sweet Connection To Arnold Schwarzenegger Offering Digital Nomads €1 Rent

Ollolai has an ageing and declining population, with the population nearly halving in the last 40 years.

The 10 winning candidates will live in “close proximity to untouched nature, delectable cuisine, and the incredible nearby beaches”, the council said.

“Revitalising the country, improving the life of the inhabitants and curbing depopulation, these are the objectives we have set for ourselves,” Ollolai mayor Francesco Columbu said in a statement.

The Italian government introduced digital nomad visas in March 2022, after the rise of people working from home during the pandemic.

Americans will be given preference because of the town’s connection with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger was close friends with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbo (of no relation to the mayor) who was born in Ollolai.

In 2016, Schwarzenegger was made an honorary citizen of the town to celebrate this friendship.

It has previously made headlines after offering abandoned houses in the town for just €1 to foreigners on the condition they would renovate them.

The council has since sold 13 houses under this scheme, while three remain on sale.

Image: 1eurohouses.com/Getty