The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Italian Town With Sweet Connection To Arnold Schwarzenegger Offering Digital Nomads €1 Rent

Italian Town With Sweet Connection To Arnold Schwarzenegger Offering Digital Nomads €1 Rent

A small town on the Italian island of Sardinia is offering digital nomads rent for just €1 ($1.60) a month.

Ollolai has an ageing and declining population, with the population nearly halving in the last 40 years.

The 10 winning candidates will live in “close proximity to untouched nature, delectable cuisine, and the incredible nearby beaches”, the council said.

“Revitalising the country, improving the life of the inhabitants and curbing depopulation, these are the objectives we have set for ourselves,” Ollolai mayor Francesco Columbu said in a statement.

The Italian government introduced digital nomad visas in March 2022, after the rise of people working from home during the pandemic.

Americans will be given preference because of the town’s connection with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger was close friends with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbo (of no relation to the mayor) who was born in Ollolai.

In 2016, Schwarzenegger was made an honorary citizen of the town to celebrate this friendship.

It has previously made headlines after offering abandoned houses in the town for just €1 to foreigners on the condition they would renovate them.

The council has since sold 13 houses under this scheme, while three remain on sale.

Image: 1eurohouses.com/Getty

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours
NEXT STORY

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

    Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

    Hundreds of Australians have been recognised as the Governor General announced this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.
    Labor's Housing Plan Handed Lifeline By The Greens After It Stalled In The Senate

    Labor's Housing Plan Handed Lifeline By The Greens After It Stalled In The Senate

    Labor's Housing Australia Future Fund bill is being stalled in the Senate, but the Greens have softened their demands on the government to help pass it in the upper house.
    Former Hotel Manager Says You Should Avoid Certain Toiletries In Your Room

    Former Hotel Manager Says You Should Avoid Certain Toiletries In Your Room

    Brace yourselves because a former hotel manager has revealed why you should never use certain toiletries in your hotel room.
    Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Frustration With Ageist Compliment That She Hates

    Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Frustration With Ageist Compliment That She Hates

    Friends star Jennifer Aniston vents about a commonly used “compliment” that drives her “bananas”.
    Man Wakes Up In Airline Overhead Bin Returning From Ibiza

    Man Wakes Up In Airline Overhead Bin Returning From Ibiza

    A TikTok of a man getting out of an airline overhead bin on a flight back from Ibiza has gone viral.