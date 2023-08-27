Italian Reveals Why You Should Never Have A Cappuccino After Lunch

Nadia, known as The Pasta Queen online, has over 2 million followers and shares recipes on her accounts.

However, she explained that drinking cappuccinos after 12pm is not correct because it is a breakfast beverage. “It's a breakfast drink!”

“It's frothed milk! It's good to awaken your senses before 10. If you really want to push it, 11. But not after 12.”

“When you’re eating a meal, you’ve got enough going on,” she explained. “All you need is a quick espresso.”

“It’s like an American having a hot dog for breakfast.”

People flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many not buying the rule.

“I ordered a cappuccino in Italy, the waiter said no,” one Instagram user wrote.

“If it is in my cup, I can drink at 8pm too. 3am too. My cup, my rules,” another wrote.

“I’ll drink mu cappuccino when I want, to me it’s like a dessert. Like a Tiramisu. Enjoy!”

“I will continue to have my cappuccino morning, noon and night!” another wrote, and to be honest, I’m with them. I love a little cappuccino to get me through the afternoon slog at work. You gotta do what you gotta do!