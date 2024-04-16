The Project

Italian Restaurant Offers Diners Free Bottles Of Wine If They Hand In Their Phones

A restaurant in Italy is offering free bottles of wine to diners who place their phones in a lock box.

Owner of Al Condominio, Angelo Lella, told The Guardian that this aimed to encourage people to engage and chat with each other instead of being engrossed in their phones the whole time.

“We wanted to open a restaurant that was different from the others,” he said.

“So we picked this format – customers can choose to renounce technology while enjoying a convivial moment together.

“Technology is becoming a problem – there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug … This way they have an opportunity to put it aside and drink some good wine.”

Customers will be given a choice to put their phones in a lock box at the entrance. After showing the waiter the key, the customers will then be given a bottle of wine.

Lella added that the initiative has been very successful with 90 per cent of diners opting to leave their phones in exchange for the wine.

“It really is a beautiful thing to see people embracing it – they are talking to each other rather than looking at photos or responding to messages on their phone.”

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

In an interview with UK publication The Standard, Courtney Love said although Taylor Swift “might be a safe space for girls”, “she’s not interesting as an artist.”
Alice Springs Youth Curfew Lifted After Nearly Three Weeks

Alice Springs Youth Curfew Lifted After Nearly Three Weeks

The outback town of Alice Springs has woken to its first day without the youth curfew imposed on March 27.
First Photo Of Molly The Magpie Since Returning Home Released

First Photo Of Molly The Magpie Since Returning Home Released

Molly the magpie has been returned home after being surrendered to Queensland authorities in March following a series of complaints.
Woolworths Boss Threatened With Jail For Failing To Answer Senate Inquiry Questions

Woolworths Boss Threatened With Jail For Failing To Answer Senate Inquiry Questions

Woolworths boss Brad Banducci has been threatened with a six-month prison sentence and a fine for failing to answer questions at a Senate inquiry over the supermarket's profits.
Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer 'Don't Be A Dick' On The Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer 'Don't Be A Dick' On The Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham has called out a male photographer for his comments while on the red carpet of the Olivier Awards.