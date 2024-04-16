Italian Restaurant Offers Diners Free Bottles Of Wine If They Hand In Their Phones

Owner of Al Condominio, Angelo Lella, told The Guardian that this aimed to encourage people to engage and chat with each other instead of being engrossed in their phones the whole time.

“We wanted to open a restaurant that was different from the others,” he said.

“So we picked this format – customers can choose to renounce technology while enjoying a convivial moment together.

“Technology is becoming a problem – there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug … This way they have an opportunity to put it aside and drink some good wine.”

Customers will be given a choice to put their phones in a lock box at the entrance. After showing the waiter the key, the customers will then be given a bottle of wine.

Lella added that the initiative has been very successful with 90 per cent of diners opting to leave their phones in exchange for the wine.

“It really is a beautiful thing to see people embracing it – they are talking to each other rather than looking at photos or responding to messages on their phone.”