Italian Region Of Calabria Paying People Almost $44k To Move There

How do you say 'desperate' in Italian?

The region of Calabria, also known as 'Italy's toe' sits at the pointy end of the boot-shaped peninsula.

Calabria is the home of stunning beaches, winding roads, and picturesque mountains.

So what's the catch?

Well, they want young blood! Applicants have to be under the ripe old age of 40, so stand down, silver foxes.

You also have to be willing to work, so stand down, lazy foxes.

This work can be one of two ways: you can open your own small business - they need to boost their economy, so the more ways for their tiny population to spend their euros, the better it is for everyone.

Alternatively, you can move there and take a job none of the locals want. Areas that need staff are restaurants, hotels and shops - hospitality and retail staff; your time to shine in the Italian sun is now.

If all this sounds like your cup of limoncello, you'd better start packing because you need to take up the offer within 90 days.

Don't start looking for loopholes either; the payments will come in monthly instalments over 3 years, unless you need a lump sum to start your small business.

Successful candidates will live in adorable villages with roughly 2,000 other people who are desperate for someone to serve them a cappuccino.

Go get 'em, kids.