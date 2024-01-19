Italian Province Introduces Compulsory DNA Testing For Dogs In Crackdown On Street Poo

The city intends to use the results of over 40,000 dogs in the area to put together a database, which police can then reference when searching for pet owners responsible for street waste.

Owners found responsible for abandoned waste stand to be fined between €292 and €1,048 ($483 - $1732).

The policy has proven contentious with residents, who have raised concerns about the cost of the operation and complained that discarded waste may come from strays.

Dog owners must also pay for the compulsory test themselves, which requires them to take their pup to the vet or shelter for a blood test, and will set them back anywhere from €65 to €100 ($107 - $165).