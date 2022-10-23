Italian Producers Taking On Kraft In Parmesan Cheese Fight

It’s a cheesy war of words...

In the red corner we have the Consorzio Del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano – a consortium which oversees cheese production from 321 dairies in northern Italy.

In the blue corner we have Kraft – the food giant which produces a whole load of food products.

The consortium is appealing a decision by the Australian Trade Marks Office to allow Kraft to use the word parmesan, because it would confuse consumers.

They argue that the word is an English translation of parmigiano reggiano, a product which Australian consumers would expect is made under strict conditions in Italy.

The consortium president gave evidence that parmigiano reggiano cheese dated back to the Middle Ages, with the first steps to protect the name taken in the 1920s.

However, Kraft argues that parmesan is a generic term for a style of hard cheese produced in various countries and the company has sold parmesan cheese since 1945.

A delegate of the Registrar of Trade Marks, said it was highly unlikely that Australian consumers would confuse Kraft’s jarred product with wedges of parmigiano reggiano produced in Italy.

Which is a good point, it’s highly unlikely anyone considers Kraft cheese products, actual cheese at all. But parmesan purists are fighting back.

Caterina Borsato, owner of Caterina’s Cucina Bar in Melbourne’s CBD, gave evidence on behalf of the consortium. She told ‘The Age’ real parmesan is made in a specific region of Italy under certain rules that preserve quality.

She reminded everyone it’s not the first-time artisans have fought for the exclusive right to words.

“They’ve done it with champagne, they’ve done it with sherry, why wouldn’t you do it with something that is so Italian”.

Cheese expert William Studd also spoke on behalf of the Italian producers.

“It’s passing off an inferior product as something it’s not and I think it’s misleading,” he said.

This fight raises two important questions; Should we be protecting food language?

Also, how do you become a cheese expert?