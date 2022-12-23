Italian Museum Director Urges Staff To Stop Putting Exclamation Marks In Emails

Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi museum - Italy's flagship museum the Uffizi has had enough of bad punctuation.

Taking to email, he advised what is and is not acceptable grammar, punctuation and phrases for work emails.

Some of the rules he outlined seem more to do with personal taste than anything, although perhaps Italian professional communications are different.

"You should also avoid whole sentences in capitals," Mr Schmidt says.

"It was the conversation of the day for many employees in the corridors, at the water cooler or in the café," Uffizi Galleries spokesperson Tommaso Galligani told the BBC by email, with no hint of a character out of place.

Mr Schmidt's main bugbear is excessive punctuation, not unlike UK politician Thérèse Coffey who according to the BBC, objected to the so-called "Oxford comma".

"Where punctuation is concerned, it is necessary to avoid altogether, as ever only where possible, exclamation marks, while with both question marks and exclamation marks, only one is necessary at the end of a sentence with no repetition."

He insisted:

Capitals should be limited to proper names of where their use is required by Italian grammar

Ellipsis, where words are left out but understood, should be avoided...

Work emails should always be "clear, explicit and never allusive".

Okay Schmidt, noted.