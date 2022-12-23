The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Italian Museum Director Urges Staff To Stop Putting Exclamation Marks In Emails

Italian Museum Director Urges Staff To Stop Putting Exclamation Marks In Emails

Rules of engagement? Nope, rules of email. The director of Uffizi gallery has had enough of poor punctuation in emails and decided to remind his staff of so-called proper email etiquette.

Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi museum - Italy's flagship museum the Uffizi has had enough of bad punctuation.

Taking to email, he advised what is and is not acceptable grammar, punctuation and phrases for work emails. 

Some of the rules he outlined seem more to do with personal taste than anything, although perhaps Italian professional communications are different. 

 

"You should also avoid whole sentences in capitals," Mr Schmidt says.

 

"It was the conversation of the day for many employees in the corridors, at the water cooler or in the café," Uffizi Galleries spokesperson Tommaso Galligani told the BBC by email, with no hint of a character out of place.

 

Mr Schmidt's main bugbear is excessive punctuation, not unlike UK politician Thérèse Coffey who according to the BBC, objected to the so-called "Oxford comma".

 

"Where punctuation is concerned, it is necessary to avoid altogether, as ever only where possible, exclamation marks, while with both question marks and exclamation marks, only one is necessary at the end of a sentence with no repetition."

He insisted:

  • Capitals should be limited to proper names of where their use is required by Italian grammar
  • Ellipsis, where words are left out but understood, should be avoided...
  • Work emails should always be "clear, explicit and never allusive".

Okay Schmidt, noted. 

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show
NEXT STORY

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

Advertisement

Related Articles

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

Breakfast television has the tendency for being slightly dull, however, one baby has made international news by discovering how to make it engaging. The key is hot air.
FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

Chef and influencer Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, sparked controversy after making his way onto the pitch and holding the trophy after the World Cup Final.
Turns Out We've Been Using Gift Bags Wrong, So Here's The Correct Way

Turns Out We've Been Using Gift Bags Wrong, So Here's The Correct Way

Do you hand gifts to people in a gift bag without closing it properly? Well, you're not alone because it turns out most of us have been using gift bags incorrectly. So save yourself some wrapping paper and use 'em properly.
US Woman Divides Opinion After Revealing She Cuts Off Broccoli Stems To Save Cash

US Woman Divides Opinion After Revealing She Cuts Off Broccoli Stems To Save Cash

A woman in the US has divided the internet with a sneaky money-saving trick that many say is stealing, while others praise the ingenuity. 
King Charles Announces New Titles For Senior Family Members

King Charles Announces New Titles For Senior Family Members

King Charles III has announced new roles for Prince William, Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla.