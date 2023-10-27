Italian Mother Successfully Gets Eviction Order For Her Sons Aged In Their 40s

The 75-year-old woman from Pavia took her two sons, aged 42 and 40, to court to have an eviction order issued against them.

According to the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese, the woman was sick of her employed sons not contributing to household expenses or chores.

She said “neither of them wanted to know” what they could do independently when she encouraged her sons to move out.

The judge ruled that while they were initially allowed to live in the house due to the “obligation of the parent to provide maintenance”, their age meant it was no longer justifiable for their mother to be caring for them.

Both men have until December 18 to move out.