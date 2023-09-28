Italian Fashion Label Miu Miu Releases Underwear That Cost Only $5,600, AKA A Bargain

That’s right. A pair of underwear that’s not meant to cover your assets it is practically one.

So why pay for an overseas holiday when you could own the world’s most expensive pair of undergarments? Given how much they cost, you may want to show this extravagant purchase off as overgarments instead.

Though, to be clear, you’re paying for fashion, not for comfort. The costly codpiece is made from wool, so while they may make you look cool, you’ll definitely feel hot.

And, as the pricey pants are covered in sequins, they definitely won’t be going in anyone’s activewear drawer. And we can’t imagine they’re particularly comfy to sit down in either. So, it is best to leave these undies for those times when you know you’ll be standing perfectly still for long periods at a time.

And while the $5,600 asking price might be beyond the reach of most Aussies for a single pair of undies, there is always the second-hand market. Keep an eye out. They might end up in your local Salvos one day.

Alternatively, just buy a pair of cheap tighty-whities, cover them in a glu-stick, and get yourself a bag of glitter.