Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

An Italian Deli in Long Island is drawing a crowd after a video of their famous ‘pickle-sandwiches’ went viral on TikTok.

Seven Brothers Gourmet have been serving up their pickle ‘bun’ sandwiches since January, but it wasn’t until food influencer @gabbyparmesan posted her rave-review to TikTok in May that things really took off.

The video has been viewed over 4.3 million times, with Gabby gushing that the pickle-bun (which is simply two halves of a huge hollowed-out pickle) is “seriously the best thing ever.”

Speaking to Gothamist, Anthony Fiorito, the owner of Seven Brothers Gourmet, said “It has been pickle mania.”

The deli is selling around 250 pickle sandwiches a day, with a dedicated pickle sandwich line created to not disturb the deli’s frequent customers.

Stephanie, an employee at Seven Brothers, said that people are coming from interstate to give the salty-sandwich a try.

“We’ve met people from Upstate New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts,” she said.

Over on TikTok, where the viral video of the pickle sandwich lives, users continue to obsess over getting their hands on a pickle sandwich.

“Travelling back home just to try this”, wrote one user.

“I am in tears, I need pickle”, another added.

“Consider me influenced”, said another.

@gabbyparmesan Pickle sandwich🥒🥪😍 SO GOOD !!! #picklelover #pickletok #foodtiktok ♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos - HarmonicoHCO
