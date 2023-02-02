The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Sick of being forced to see your nonno or nonna? Well, Italy's top court has just ruled that kids do not have to see their grandparents if they don't want to.

Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation made the ruling after an appeal was made by the parents of two children, where a lower court decision forced the two kids to spend time with their grandparents.

A lower court ruled that the children had to spend time with their grandparents after the children's parents began preventing them from contacting the youngsters during an ongoing family feud.

Family law introduced in Italy in 2006 allows grandparents to ask a court to determine if a parent's decision to deny access to their grandchildren is damaging to a child's well-being and can therefore be deemed illegal.

The parents, unhappy with the forced meetings between the children and grandparents, took to the supreme court to overturn the decision.

It was argued that the meetings were not appreciated by the children, according to the Guardian.

While the supreme court agreed that there is "no doubt" the grandchildren would "benefit from a bond with the articulated line of generations", the two youngsters did not wish to be forced to see their "ascendants", even more so during the family conflict.

As the children were "capable of discernment", the court therefore, ruled that "an unwelcome and unwanted relationship" cannot be forced.

"Children must be able to have relationships with grandparents and other family members if these relationships are useful and productive of well-being for the child himself," Cristina Maggia, president of the minor's court in Brescia, told Italian outlet Vita.

"If this is not the case, if the relationship is imposed on the children, there is no right for the grandparents to maintain a relationship with the grandchildren."

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.
NEXT STORY

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

Male Quolls May Be Endangering Themselves By Mating Instead Of Sleeping.

The male northern quoll is favouring sex over sleep, a trait that seems to be a large contributing factor for their early deaths as research indicates most die after a single breeding season.
Aussie Star Zoe Terakes Becomes Marvel’s First-Ever Trans Actor

Aussie Star Zoe Terakes Becomes Marvel’s First-Ever Trans Actor

Marvel’s upcoming series Ironheart is set to feature the MCU’s first-ever trans actor, with Aussie star Zoe Terakes to take on the role.
Study Reveals Train Station Is the Most Popular Place For Angry Tweets

Study Reveals Train Station Is the Most Popular Place For Angry Tweets

Next Station: Twitter Mob
Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against 30-Day Detention In Romania

Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against 30-Day Detention In Romania

Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention in Romania.
Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Limit How Much You Can Watch While Travelling Abroad

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Limit How Much You Can Watch While Travelling Abroad

After announcing their new password policy change, Netflix seems to be limiting where a person can access their account.