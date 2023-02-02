Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation made the ruling after an appeal was made by the parents of two children, where a lower court decision forced the two kids to spend time with their grandparents.

A lower court ruled that the children had to spend time with their grandparents after the children's parents began preventing them from contacting the youngsters during an ongoing family feud.

Family law introduced in Italy in 2006 allows grandparents to ask a court to determine if a parent's decision to deny access to their grandchildren is damaging to a child's well-being and can therefore be deemed illegal.

The parents, unhappy with the forced meetings between the children and grandparents, took to the supreme court to overturn the decision.

It was argued that the meetings were not appreciated by the children, according to the Guardian.

While the supreme court agreed that there is "no doubt" the grandchildren would "benefit from a bond with the articulated line of generations", the two youngsters did not wish to be forced to see their "ascendants", even more so during the family conflict.

As the children were "capable of discernment", the court therefore, ruled that "an unwelcome and unwanted relationship" cannot be forced.

"Children must be able to have relationships with grandparents and other family members if these relationships are useful and productive of well-being for the child himself," Cristina Maggia, president of the minor's court in Brescia, told Italian outlet Vita.

"If this is not the case, if the relationship is imposed on the children, there is no right for the grandparents to maintain a relationship with the grandchildren."