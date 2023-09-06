Italian City Of Venice To Introduce Entry Fee To Try And Control Tourism Numbers

The fee will be in place for 30 days next year, focusing on tourists visiting on the spring bank holidays and summer weekends while tourism numbers are at their peak. Anyone aged 14 or over will need to pay.

The aim was to find "a new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice, and those who visit the city," Venice tourism councillor Simone Venturini said.

The scheme will not profit from the fee. Instead, it will just cover the administration of the scheme.

The dates for when it will run will be agreed upon after the council's final approval.