The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Italian Authorities On The Hunt For A Tourist Who Carved His Name Into The Colosseum

Italian Authorities On The Hunt For A Tourist Who Carved His Name Into The Colosseum

Italian authorities are hunting for a tourist who graffitied their name into the wall of the Colosseum.

A video of the act was posted on social media, showing the man using keys to carve ‘Ivan + Haley 23’ into the walls.

A person behind the camera can be heard as, “are you serious, man?”, to which the man turns around and smiles at them.

“That is f***ed up, man. Stupid a**hole,” the cameraperson says before walking off.

A Reddit thread about the video had commenters calling for his arrest and for his passport to be revoked.

But a commenter claiming to be the man in the video said he showed Colosseum staff who “didn’t seem too bothered”.

Italy’s tourist and culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said the graffiti was “serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility”.

He added that he hoped the tourist would be found and “punished according to our laws.

A previous case saw a Russian tourist who vandalised the 2,000 amphitheatre fined $30,000.

Image: Youtube/rytz5873

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise
NEXT STORY

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

    Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

    Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
    Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

    Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

    In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.
    Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

    Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

    An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.
    Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

    Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

    The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.
    Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

    Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

    After Fantales announced that they would be discontinued after 93 years, they hit the online marketplace for thousands.