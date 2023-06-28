Italian Authorities On The Hunt For A Tourist Who Carved His Name Into The Colosseum

A video of the act was posted on social media, showing the man using keys to carve ‘Ivan + Haley 23’ into the walls.

A person behind the camera can be heard as, “are you serious, man?”, to which the man turns around and smiles at them.

“That is f***ed up, man. Stupid a**hole,” the cameraperson says before walking off.

A Reddit thread about the video had commenters calling for his arrest and for his passport to be revoked.

But a commenter claiming to be the man in the video said he showed Colosseum staff who “didn’t seem too bothered”.

Italy’s tourist and culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said the graffiti was “serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility”.

He added that he hoped the tourist would be found and “punished according to our laws.

A previous case saw a Russian tourist who vandalised the 2,000 amphitheatre fined $30,000.

