IT Worker Sues Boss After Mistaking 'XX' In An Email

An IT worker has sued her boss for sexual harassment after believing the use of "xx", "yy", and "????" in an email was code for her boss's desire to "engage in sexual acts".

IT project manager Karina Gaspraova attempted to sue her boss Alexander Goulandris for sexual harassment after receiving an email containing "xx", "yy", and "????", believing they were a secret coded message asking for sexual favours.

Gaspraova took Goulandris and the firm to the tribunal claiming sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal.

According to the BBC, Gaspraova told the tribunal she believed her superior, Goulandris, was "trying to chat her up" when discussing business on work calls and claimed he would stare at her.

It was also claimed that email correspondence from her boss insinuated a desire to "engage in sexual acts".

The email read:

"Can you please complete the following:

The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways.

Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx. timing.

Thanks"

The project manager claims the "xx" referred to kisses, "yy" to sexual contact and "????" as a coded way of asking "when she would be ready" to engage in sexual acts.

She also claimed that Goulandris renamed a work file with his initials "ajg", insisting that it was actually an acronym for "A Jumbo Genital."

The employment tribunal at London Central Court rejected her claims.

"Our primary reasons for rejecting her account of events were that we considered her perception of everyday events was skewed," employment judge Emma Burns said, according to The Independent.

"She demonstrated a tendency to make extraordinary allegations without evidence, and she contradicted herself in a way that could not be attributable to a fallible memory.

"Ms Gasparova interpreted entirely innocent work-related conduct, some of it accidental, by Mr Goulandris as having a sinister intent."

Image: Youtube/Financial IT

