It Turns Out We’ve Been Mispronouncing Some Of The World’s Biggest Brand Names

Analysts at Business Financing examined data from the online pronunciation dictionary, Forvo, to identify the most mispronounced brands globally.

Leading the pack is the French financial institution, Société Générale, which racked up 2.1 million hits on its audio pronunciation.

Peugeot follows in second place with 1.7 million listens, significantly more than Porsche, which is third with 700,000 listens.

Sweden’s Ikea ranks high with 561,000 listens, often mispronounced as 'Eye-key-ah' instead of the correct 'Ee-kay-uh.'

Germany’s BMW, despite being composed of only three letters, tops the country’s list with 467,000 listens.

In the US, Tommy Hilfiger leads with nearly 600,000 listens. The confusion around its pronunciation was so widespread that Tommy Hilfiger himself considered renaming the brand to Tommy Hill.

Asia also has its share of difficult-to-pronounce brands. Hitachi tops the continent's list with 303,000 listens, followed by

Samsung with 302,000 listens. Hitachi should be pronounced with an emphasis on the first syllable, sounding like 'Hit Archie.'

In the food and drink sector, alcohol brands pose a particular challenge. Germany's Jagermeister is the most difficult, with 256,000 listens. Budweiser is the hardest American brand to pronounce, with 128,000 listens, while the UK’s Chivas Regal has 56,000 listens.

In the fashion world, French brands continue to perplex. Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Chloe are all among the top ten least pronounceable fashion names.