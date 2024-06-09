The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

It Turns Out We’ve Been Mispronouncing Some Of The World’s Biggest Brand Names

It Turns Out We’ve Been Mispronouncing Some Of The World’s Biggest Brand Names

Companies, from Peugeot to Marlboro, are finding that their international customers are frequently struggling with pronouncing the names of these iconic brands.

Analysts at Business Financing examined data from the online pronunciation dictionary, Forvo, to identify the most mispronounced brands globally.

Leading the pack is the French financial institution, Société Générale, which racked up 2.1 million hits on its audio pronunciation.

Peugeot follows in second place with 1.7 million listens, significantly more than Porsche, which is third with 700,000 listens.

Sweden’s Ikea ranks high with 561,000 listens, often mispronounced as 'Eye-key-ah' instead of the correct 'Ee-kay-uh.'

Germany’s BMW, despite being composed of only three letters, tops the country’s list with 467,000 listens.

In the US, Tommy Hilfiger leads with nearly 600,000 listens. The confusion around its pronunciation was so widespread that Tommy Hilfiger himself considered renaming the brand to Tommy Hill.

Asia also has its share of difficult-to-pronounce brands. Hitachi tops the continent's list with 303,000 listens, followed by

Samsung with 302,000 listens. Hitachi should be pronounced with an emphasis on the first syllable, sounding like 'Hit Archie.'

In the food and drink sector, alcohol brands pose a particular challenge. Germany's Jagermeister is the most difficult, with 256,000 listens. Budweiser is the hardest American brand to pronounce, with 128,000 listens, while the UK’s Chivas Regal has 56,000 listens.

In the fashion world, French brands continue to perplex. Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Chloe are all among the top ten least pronounceable fashion names.

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected
NEXT STORY

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected

Advertisement

Related Articles

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected

We don’t yet know when the next election will be, but election promises are heating up, and so is the planet.
Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

She became the most recognisable face of Israel's music festival massacre.
Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

An Aussie mum was left horrified and upset after her son revealed his tattoo at the departure gates at an international airport.
Spain’s Race Walker Premature Celebration As She Misses Out On Podium Finish

Spain’s Race Walker Premature Celebration As She Misses Out On Podium Finish

Spanish racewalker Laura García-Caro celebrated a little too early, captured raising her hand and smiling as her Ukrainian rival Lyudmyla Olyanovska overtook her with just two metres of the race to go.
Heinz Reveals Some People Use Their Salad Cream As Foot Cream Or Massage Oil

Heinz Reveals Some People Use Their Salad Cream As Foot Cream Or Massage Oil

Heinz has revealed the unconventional uses some people use for its Salad Cream, including as a foot cream and massage oil.