The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

I want to know, who loves the sound of slurping?

Gross sounds are everywhere, whether it’s soup being slurped in a restaurant or some guy coughing through a whole movie – there is an endless number of nasty noises to pollute your eardrums.

And while the majority of us don’t enjoy a disgusting sound, there are a special few who find these tasteless tones even more distressing; it is a condition known as misophonia.

A recent study has found that this condition is more common than we think, with one in five people suffering from a strong reaction to horrible sounds.

According to the Daily Mail, 772 participants were questioned, and it identified one-fifth of people had the condition, with this group saying their misophonia was so disruptive in their lives that it was considered a ‘burden’.

If you think you might have a sneaky bit of misophonia, don’t worry; scientists have identified some red flags so you can self-diagnose yourself.

Dr Jane Gregory from the University of Oxford and the lead author of the study, explains, “The experience of misophonia is more than just being annoyed by a sound. Misophonia can cause feelings of helplessness and being trapped when people can’t get away from an unpleasant sound.”

“Often those with misophonia feel bad about themselves for reacting the way they do, especially when they are responding to sounds made by loved ones.”

If you think this is you, take some solace from the fact that you are not alone, and stay away from Pho restaurants and busy buses during winter, or you will be in a world of hurt.

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home
NEXT STORY

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

Happy the calf is putting a smile on everyone's faces for more reasons than one, and now, he’s found a forever home.
New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New research from Duke University suggests that being a devoted employee doesn't really advance your career.
Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

As the interest rates increase and the majority of Australians feel the pinch, it’s heartwarming to know that amongst us we have a record number of billionaires.
KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees KISS are getting their own biopic titled ‘Shout It Out Loud’, and it’s coming to Netflix in 2024.
Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has followed through on a promise she made to burns survivor back in 2018.