It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

Gross sounds are everywhere, whether it’s soup being slurped in a restaurant or some guy coughing through a whole movie – there is an endless number of nasty noises to pollute your eardrums.

And while the majority of us don’t enjoy a disgusting sound, there are a special few who find these tasteless tones even more distressing; it is a condition known as misophonia.

A recent study has found that this condition is more common than we think, with one in five people suffering from a strong reaction to horrible sounds.

According to the Daily Mail, 772 participants were questioned, and it identified one-fifth of people had the condition, with this group saying their misophonia was so disruptive in their lives that it was considered a ‘burden’.

If you think you might have a sneaky bit of misophonia, don’t worry; scientists have identified some red flags so you can self-diagnose yourself.

Dr Jane Gregory from the University of Oxford and the lead author of the study, explains, “The experience of misophonia is more than just being annoyed by a sound. Misophonia can cause feelings of helplessness and being trapped when people can’t get away from an unpleasant sound.”

“Often those with misophonia feel bad about themselves for reacting the way they do, especially when they are responding to sounds made by loved ones.”

If you think this is you, take some solace from the fact that you are not alone, and stay away from Pho restaurants and busy buses during winter, or you will be in a world of hurt.