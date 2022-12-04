It Turns Out Groaning At A Pun Is Actually A Sign Of Approval

Do you laugh hard at puns? That means you love them. However, if you roll your eyes and groan, that also means you love them.

A recent study at the Northern Illinois University in the US, suggests that people who respond negatively to puns, secretly love them.

The study investigated nearly 300 people’s preferred style of jokes, both to give and receive. It also asked each respondent to take a personality test.

Researchers hoped to discover whether people who inflicted groan worthy puns on their family and friends were 'everyday sadists'. But, according to the results, people think they’re pun-derful (if you groaned at that, it means you love it).

They found that reacting with a 'groan' is actually 'indicative of approval'. It may also indicate they were experiencing indigestion, but more research is needed.

Author of the study, Cody Gibson, told The Times that despite a lot of people openly declared their disdain for the style of joke, they are very popular. In fact, out of almost ten types of jokes, puns and observational jokes were the most enjoyed.

He hopes puns become more appreciated, as it's 'unfair to limit puns to just dads'.

'Pun-intentionally sadistic: is punning a manifestation of everyday sadism?' was published in Personality and Individual Differences, an Elsevier journal.