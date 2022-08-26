The Project

It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

Gone are the days of bright colours with big puffy sleeves, a more elegant and sleek look is preferred for couples tying the knot in 2022.

The key to bridesmaids dresses is simply not to outshine the bride. However, wedding colour schemes trend year to year with different colours and dress styles changing. 

Fashion experts Boohoo analysed Google Trends data to determine which colour dresses are most popular for bridesmaids. 

'Using Google or social media is a sure way of finding inspiration and this data offers a fascinating insight into which colour of bridesmaid dress are favoured across America, as well as showing the significance of both traditional and current fashion trends.' a spokesperson for Boohoo said.

Grey appears to be a popular choice as it’s neutral, subtle and compliments most colours for a bride’s bouquet and accessories. 

However, grey isn’t for everyone of course and the analysis found that green was a close second for most popular dress colour.

Green comes in a variety of shades with sage, emerald and olive being the most popular dress colour choices.

So if you’re wanting to choose a colour scheme that won’t look like everyone else maybe avoid grey and green!

