It Turns Out Gen Z Rarely Take Their Phone Off ‘Do Not Disturb‘

And the reason is incredibly complex so try to keep it up. It’s because they don’t want to be disturbed.

The function is usually employed by anyone who needs to give their undivided attention to a particular task. But for Gen Zers that task is existing in the world.

Many of us can relate to the feeling of dread when we get a call from a number we don’t recognise. And personally if I get a text from an unsaved number, I delete it and yell, “NOT TODAY, SCAMMER!”

But according to journalist Max Burns, many of his Gen Z colleagues have their phones permanently on ‘Do Not Disturb’. He took to X and wrote, “TIL [today I learned] that some Gen Z kids keep their cell phones on Do Not Disturb 24/7, so they never have to face the anxiety of answering the phone."

Replying to the post, one person said, “I do not even know what my phone notification or call sounds like."

Another added, “Almost everyone I know (primarily millennials) has their phone on silent plus do not disturb on - I don’t think it’s a gen z thing I think it’s overall anxiety of being plugged in 24/7.”

Max has since deleted his tweet, presumably the amount of attention it was receiving caused him too much anxiety and he couldn’t bring himself to simply mute the notifications.

But it does seem that most apply a minimum or zero notifications policy to their phones, suggesting that there’s an overall anxiety of being plugged in 24/7. Personally I have all notifications off because there is nothing worse than having someone try to contact me on my meme device.