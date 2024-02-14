It Could Take Weeks For Full Power Restoration After Victorian Outage

Hundreds of power poles and lines were downed and six transmission towers near Anakie collapsed on Tuesday, sending all four units at the Loy Yang A power station offline.

At its peak, 529,000 properties were without power due to the damage from storms, strong winds and lightning.

That number had been reduced to roughly 250,000 on Wednesday morning but the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action warned progress could be slow.

"Crews are actively working to restore power to these impacted areas," the department said.

"However, given the extent of the widespread damage, it may take days if not weeks to restore electricity to all of those impacted."

Loy Yang A, a coal-fired plant in the Latrobe Valley to the state's east, generates about 30 per cent of Victoria's power.

The station's owner, AGL, confirmed two units have returned to service as of Wednesday morning.

The others are expected to progressively come back online in the next 24 hours, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

